Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,510 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $49.96.

