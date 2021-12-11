Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

