Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 0.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 25,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 34,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

