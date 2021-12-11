Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

