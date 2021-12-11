CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.