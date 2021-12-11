Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.30 and its 200 day moving average is $307.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $219.40 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

