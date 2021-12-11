Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 222.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.45.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.37. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

