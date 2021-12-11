Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $237.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.45.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

