Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.69.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 500,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

