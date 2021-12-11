Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $132.05 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

