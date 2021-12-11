CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

IGR opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 444,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

