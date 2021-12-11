CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

