Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “na” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

