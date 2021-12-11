CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 10th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.