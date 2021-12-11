Centric Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00033849 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

