Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

CPYYY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.