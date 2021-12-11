Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $214,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

