Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

VYM opened at $110.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

