Cerity Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

APTV stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

