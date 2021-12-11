Chan Pin Chong Sells 25,384 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

