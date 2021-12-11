Chan Pin Chong Sells 25,384 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $75.29.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after buying an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.
