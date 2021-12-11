Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $800.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.