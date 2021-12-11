Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

