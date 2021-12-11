Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $166.56 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

