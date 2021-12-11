Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $271.83 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

