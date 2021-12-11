Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $314,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.47. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.