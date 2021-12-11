Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

