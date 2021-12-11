Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 383.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

