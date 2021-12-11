Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

