Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.27.

NYSE CHWY opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Chewy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

