CIBC Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

