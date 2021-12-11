Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

