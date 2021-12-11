CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -55.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 388,115 shares of company stock worth $6,154,202. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.