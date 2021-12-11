CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Now Covered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get CI&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.