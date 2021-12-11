Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of B opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.