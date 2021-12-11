Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 41,791 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.11 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $989.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.