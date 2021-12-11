Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.