Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.04) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 309 ($4.10).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

