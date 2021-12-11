Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ralph S. Michael III Buys 10,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CLF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

