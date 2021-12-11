CME Group Inc. (CME) to Issue None Dividend of $3.25 on January 14th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.
CME Group has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $5,622,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.