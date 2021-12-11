CME Group Inc. (CME) to Issue None Dividend of $3.25 on January 14th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock worth $5,622,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

