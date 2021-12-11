CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.53 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

