Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 153.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.