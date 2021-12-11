Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

