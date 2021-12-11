Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CNS opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

