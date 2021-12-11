Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

