Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.