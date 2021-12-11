Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €6.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.50 ($7.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.51 ($7.31). 3,616,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of €7.19 ($8.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

