Comparing Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Big Cypress Acquisition and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Big Cypress Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Big Cypress Acquisition is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A PolarityTE $10.13 million 3.74 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.83

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PolarityTE.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

