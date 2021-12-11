Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72%

This table compares Ideanomics and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 27.52 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -4.35 Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.38 $96.20 million $1.73 25.50

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ideanomics and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Ideanomics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

