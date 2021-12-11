Comparing Psychemedics (PMD) and Its Competitors

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Psychemedics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71% Psychemedics Competitors -141.74% -15.44% -9.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million 125.85 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -0.58

Psychemedics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Psychemedics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 265 894 1378 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 55.83%. Given Psychemedics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Psychemedics competitors beat Psychemedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

