Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.87) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.28) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.51).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($20.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,525.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,652.11. The stock has a market cap of £27.20 billion and a PE ratio of 76.23. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.29), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($251,600.58).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

